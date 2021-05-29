Bangladesh confirms first local cases of COVID variant dominant in India

None of the seven patients found with the variant in the border district has recent history of travelling to India, according to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS.

They are among 13 new cases of the variant confirmed on Friday, said ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the DGHS.

The six others have recently travelled to India, where the variant, along with other factors, has triggered a deadly second wave of infections.

The new cases have taken the total number of patients with the variant in Bangladesh to 23.

The authorities have been discovering coronavirus cases among the passengers as the government allowed some of them in after closing the land borders for travellers from India.

The local authorities put Chanpainawabganj on a total lockdown on May 24 while restrictions have been eased in the rest of Bangladesh.

The DGHS had earlier confirmed nine cases of the variant found until May 23. All the patients were returnees from India.

The directorate said at the time the number might rise as the health authorities had continued sequencing genome of the coronavirus found in other samples.

The original variant first identified in India is officially known as B.1.617. It has three subtypes -- all with slightly different genetic mutations. B.1.617.2, which was found in Bangladesh, appears to be spreading more quickly than two other identified subtypes of the variant.

Viruses mutate all the time, producing different versions of themselves. Most of these mutations are insignificant -- and some may even make the virus less dangerous, but others can make it more contagious and harder to vaccinate against.

A double dose of COVID-19 vaccines is almost as effective against the variant as it is against Britain's dominant strain, English health officials said.

The transmissibility advantage of the B.1.617.2 variant might be a little lower than first feared, according to a leading British epidemiologist.

The World Health Organization on May 11 classified the coronavirus variant B.1.617 as a variant of global concern, saying there was some available information to suggest it has an increased transmissibility.

The B.1.617 variant is the fourth variant to be designated as being of global concern and requiring heightened tracking and analysis. The others are those first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.