Bangladesh’s COVID deaths top 12,500

The government on Friday recorded 1,358 new cases of coronavirus infection in a day, taking the tally to 796,343. The death toll rose by 31 in the same period to 12,511, according to the latest data.

Another 1,064 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 736,221.

As many as 14,606 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.3 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.45 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.57 percent.

Globally, over 168.98 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.51 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.