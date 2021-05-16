Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh logs 363 new virus cases, death toll rises by 25 in a day

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 May 2021 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2021 03:58 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 363 new cases of coronavirus infections in a day, taking the tally to 780,159.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 25 in a 24-hour count to 12,149, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

Another 601 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 722,036.

Only 5,430 samples, among the lowest collections since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020, were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 6.69 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.55 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.56 percent.

Globally, over 162.55 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.37 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories