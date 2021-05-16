Bangladesh logs 363 new virus cases, death toll rises by 25 in a day

The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 25 in a 24-hour count to 12,149, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

Another 601 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 722,036.

Only 5,430 samples, among the lowest collections since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020, were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 6.69 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.55 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.56 percent.

Globally, over 162.55 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.37 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.