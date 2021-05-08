Amid India’s COVID crisis, a community mobilises

As the crisis has worsened, many Indian Americans are struggling to cope with the trauma unfolding back home, juxtaposed with a vaccination drive that has reached nearly half of Americans and anticipation of a “return to normalcy” by July 4. Many are watching friends and loved ones pass away from afar, unable to travel to see grieving relatives, while witnessing the breakdown of India’s medical system.

“I don’t know an Indian American family in this country who hasn’t been affected in terms of knowing someone who has either died or been very, very sick,” Rep Ro Khanna, the congressman for California’s 17th district, said in a phone interview this week. “The scale of this is unimaginable. It’s not just affecting poor people or people in villages. It’s affecting the rich. It’s affecting the middle class. It’s affecting everyone.”

There are more than 712,000 Californians of Indian descent, according to AAPI Data, which compiled information from the US Census Bureau. In recent days, many Indian Americans have turned to fundraising for oxygen and other necessary supplies for those in India and pleading with state and federal officials to do more to close the vaccine gap. On social media, several have worked to gather lists of resources, whether that includes places to donate to grassroots organizations or even translations of health care recommendations.

When the crisis in India began, Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, pledged $10 million. Google has also pledged $18 million to provide oxygen and other supplies, while its CEO, Sundar Pichai, has personally pledged $700,000 toward relief efforts.

Khanna emphasized, however, that the aid is not just coming from big corporations.

Several community organisations across California have also stepped up to help vulnerable and marginalised groups. Parivar Bay Area is partnering with local grassroots organisations in India to support basic necessities for transgender people affected by the crisis. An initial GoFundMe page raised $10,000 in 48 hours.

“I think this will be a defining moment for the Indian American identity, bringing us closer as a community,” Khanna said. “I’m just very proud.”

