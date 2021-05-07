Bangladesh sends 10,000 vials of remdesivir to COVID-hit India

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Toufique Hasan handed the drugs to a representative of the Indian government at the Indian border port of Petrapole on Thursday.

Manufactured by Bangladeshi company Beximco Pharmaceuticals, the injections are sent as medical assistance on behalf of the Bangladeshi people at the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the COVID-affected people of India, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

This was the first consignment of medical assistance, including medicines and health protection items, Bangladesh offered to India as support to the Indian people during this deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India, according to the statement.

India, a big exporter of drugs and vaccines, halted the exports to tackle its own crisis. Still, the country’s healthcare system has been overwhelmed by a record surge in infections and deaths.

India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing total new cases for the week to 1.57 million, as the country's vaccination rate falls dramatically due to a lack of supplies and transport problems.