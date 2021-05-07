Bangladesh reports 37 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 5 weeks

The caseload jumped by 1,682 in a 24-hour count on Friday to 770,842, according to the latest government data.

Another 2,178 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 704,341.

As many as 17,013 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.89 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 91.37 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.54 percent.

Globally, over 156.10 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.25 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.