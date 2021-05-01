Bangladesh reports 60 new virus deaths, 1,452 cases in a day

In a 24-hour count on Friday, the caseload rose by 1,452, the lowest daily tally since Mar 14, to 760,584, according to data released by the government.

Another 3,245 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 684,671.

As many as 15,117 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.61 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.02 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.51 percent.

Globally, over 151.42 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.18 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.