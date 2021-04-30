Bangladesh reports 57 virus deaths, lowest daily count in 3 weeks

In the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the caseload surged by 2,177 to 759,132, according to data released by the government.

Another 4,325 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 681,426.

As many as 21,046 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.34 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.76 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.51 percent.

Globally, over 150.56 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.16 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.