Covaxin ‘found to neutralise’ Indian variant: top US expert Fauci

Known as the “double mutant” variant, the strain has become a cause of concern. Many countries, including Bangladesh, have restricted travel from India fearing spread of the variant as a second wave of infections has continued to ravage the country.

"Now, this is something where we're still gaining data on a daily basis. But the most recent data was looking at convalescent sera of COVID-19 cases in people who received the vaccine used in India, the Covaxin. And it was found to neutralise the 617 variant," Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, said on Tuesday, according to the Press Trust of India or PTI.

"So despite the real difficulty that we're seeing in India, vaccination could be a very, very important antidote against this," he was quoted as telling reporters, NDTV reported citing the PTI.

"So I'll stop there with the final statement. The one thing you can gather from everything I've said: that it's very important to get vaccinated."

Bharat Biotech developed the vaccine in partnership with National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research. It was approved for emergency use on Jan 3 while still in clinical trial.

Trial results later showed the vaccine has an efficacy of 78 percent, according to its developers.

India on Wednesday announced all aged above 18 will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine, prompting people to rush for registration as shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen worsened the situation.