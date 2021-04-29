Bangladesh reports 2,341 virus cases, lowest daily count in 5 weeks

The caseload surged to 756,955 after 2,341 people, the lowest since Mar 21, tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.

Another 4,782 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 677,101.

As many as 24,928 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.39 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.45 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.51 percent.

Globally, over 149.64 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.15 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.