Bangladesh expert committee calls for strict border controls as COVID ravages India

The committee's chief Professor Mohammad Shahidullah warned about a 'definite risk' of the infection spreading further in the country unless travel to and from India is not regulated.

"We want strict border controls. Cross-border travel between the countries must be limited. This means that no one should travel without a necessity. Travel for tourism, recreation, or other similar reasons may be suspended.”

India is reeling from a second wave of coronavirus infection, which has put a severe strain on the country's healthcare system.

COVID-19 infections have continued to soar, setting a new world record for cases for the third consecutive day on Saturday, with overwhelmed hospitals facing an acute medical oxygen shortage.

Multiple new strains of the coronavirus have also been identified in the country, including a 'double mutant' variant, the BBC reports.

Under the circumstances, Prof Shahidullah emphasised controlling and limiting travel between the countries India.

He said members of the national committee had already discussed the matter and the panel intends to make a formal recommendation about it.

Dr Mushtuq Husain, former chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology and Disease Control, suggested imposing institutional quarantine requirements on arrivals from India.

"If the border cannot be closed completely, then those who come from India should be kept in a 14-day institutional quarantine. There is no alternative. ”

He noted that most of incoming travellers from India are citizens of Bangladesh and they cannot be stopped by shutting down the border.

"But they must get their samples tested 72 hours in advance [of travelling]. They must carry a coronavirus-negative certificate and quarantine upon arrival. If possible, everyone should be kept in institutional quarantine. If that is not possible, we must ensure that they quarantine at home.”

Dr Mushtuq, however, played down concerns over the coronavirus variant that is running rampant across India and said it has not yet been proven to be more harmful than other strains.