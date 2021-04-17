Bangladesh reports 101 deaths for second day in COVID flareup

The caseload surged to 715,252 after 3,473 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the government.

Another 5,907 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 608,815.

As many as 16,185 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 21.46 percent.

A labourer returns home after waiting for work for hours at Natun Bazar in Dhaka’s Badda amid a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, Apr 16, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 85.12 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 percent.

Globally, over 139.97 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.