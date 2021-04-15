1,000 deaths in 15 days: COVID fatalities pile up at fastest pace since outbreak began

Another 94 people died of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am, taking the total to 10,081, data released by the health directorate showed.

Meanwhile, the government reported 96 fatalities on Wednesday while the daily death count has not dropped below 50 since Mar 30.

The surge in deaths over the first two weeks of April has prompted the government to enforce a weeklong lockdown with strict restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, South-East Asia has the second highest regional death rate of 48 percent in the past week.

During that time, the region has reported the highest number of infections and deaths than at any point since the onset of the pandemic.

However, COVID-19 deaths have declined in the Americas and Africa during this time.

Bangladesh's death toll is the third highest in the region behind India and Indonesia.

Data from the WHO reveals that the number of deaths in the South Asian country has risen 30 percent in the last week.

Bangladesh now ranks 38th in the world in terms of total deaths from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The country detected its first case of the coronavirus on Mar 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later on Mar 18.