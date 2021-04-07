Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Mexico authorises emergency use of Indian COVID-19 vaccine

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has authorised the emergency use of India's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

"Very timely decision by COFEPRIS to authorise the emergency use of the COVAXIN vaccine manufactured in India. The options for vaccination against COVID-19 in Mexico are expanding!!!," Ebrard said on Twitter.

