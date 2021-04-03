Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Apr 2021 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2021 01:14 PM BdST

The government has decided to enforce a seven-day lockdown from Monday as coronavirus cases and deaths are surging across the country.

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader disclosed the government’s latest move to limit the spread of the coronavirus at a media briefing in Dhaka on Saturday. 

As the coronavirus transmission is spreading fast, the government is going to reimpose a nationwide seven-day lockdown, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said in a video message.

However, the order does not apply to utility and emergency services.

Factories will remain open and workers can work shifts by following hygiene rules.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories