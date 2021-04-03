Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader disclosed the government’s latest move to limit the spread of the coronavirus at a media briefing in Dhaka on Saturday.

As the coronavirus transmission is spreading fast, the government is going to reimpose a nationwide seven-day lockdown, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said in a video message.

However, the order does not apply to utility and emergency services.

Factories will remain open and workers can work shifts by following hygiene rules.

