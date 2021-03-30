Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh reports 5,042 virus cases in a day, death toll approaches 9,000

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Mar 2021 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2021 04:10 PM BdST

Bangladesh has logged 5,042 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 605,937.

The death toll climbed to 8,994 after 45 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.

Another 2,162 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 540,180.

As many as 26,620 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 18.94 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.15 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.48 percent.

Globally, over 127.67 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.79 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

