Bangladesh administers over 4.8 million COVID vaccine doses

A total of 80,222 people received vaccine doses on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The number of people who have reported side effects after taking the jab is 906 but the DGHS did not specify the types of the symptoms.

Bangladesh started the long-awaited vaccination drive through a dry run on Jan 27 with the first shot of the vaccine given to a nurse at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka.

The government started the mass immunisation on Feb 7 in full swing targeting to vaccinate over 130 million people in the programme.

A total 10,004 people received vaccine doses at the 47 hospitals and centres in Dhaka where the highest number of 910 people received vaccine doses from Kurmitola General Hospital.

Division-wise, the highest number of 20,995 people received vaccine doses in Dhaka while 5,437 in Mymensingh, 14,044 in Chattogram, 10,986 in Rajshahi, 12, in Rangpur, 9,722 in Khulna, 4,088 in Barishal and 2,939 people received vaccine doses in Sylhet.

Vaccination drives are running in more than 1,000 hospitals and healthcare centres across the country every day from 8am to 2:30pm, except on Fridays and public holidays.