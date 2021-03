The country had 70,764 new cases of coronavirus, reaching a total of 11.12 million infections. Brazil had 268,370 coronavirus deaths.

Rio de Janeiro-based research institute Fiocruz said in a report on Tuesday that more than 80 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied in the capitals of 25 of Brazil's 27 states. In 15 of Brazil's largest cities, 90 percent of ICU beds occupied.

The institute said a growing number of cities risk a collapse of their health systems.