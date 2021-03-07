Bangladesh reports 606 new virus cases, 11 deaths in a day

The death toll climbed to 8,462 after 11 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.

Another 1,037 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 503,003.

Globally, over 116.54 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.58 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.