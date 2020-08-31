Bangladesh in line to get Oxford University's vaccine candidate: minister

He spoke to reporters at the Secretariat on Monday about the prospect of a vaccine for the disease in Bangladesh.

"We have already approved a clinical trial of China's vaccine. We have also been assured about the supply of Oxford's vaccine to Bangladesh. An Indian company (Serum Institute) is readying it and Beximco and Serum will take measures to bring it to Bangladesh. This issue has also been discussed officially."

Asked whether the vaccine will be clinically trialled, Maleque said, "They haven't said anything about that. We are waiting to hear what Oxford needs to know from us."

Developed in collaboration with British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, Oxford University’s vaccine candidate is leading the race for a vaccine seen as the only viable option to get the world out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vaccine is undergoing final stage trials in different countries.

Citing officials of Serum Institute, the Times of India reported that the vaccine candidate, developed by researchers at Oxford University is likely to be available to the public by the end of the year.

The Serum Institute is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume. It is holding trials for three potential coronavirus vaccines, including one licensed to AstraZeneca by Oxford University.

SII has partnered with AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and the Gavi vaccine alliance to produce more than a billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for global supply.

Bangladesh has shown interest in getting the vaccine and has also expressed a willingness to trial it in the country.