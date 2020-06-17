WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jun 2020 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 11:16 PM BdST

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after results from other trials showed no benefit.

"The hydroxychloroquine arm of the SOLIDARITY trial has been stopped," WHO expert Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo told a news briefing.

