Bangladesh 20th among countries with most coronavirus cases

Only Qatar is now between Bangladesh and China, where the pandemic began, on the list, according to tallies by the Johns Hopkins University.

Another 2,828 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the 24 hours to 8 am on Friday, bringing the tally of infections to 60,391, the health directorate said.

The official death toll from the novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh also climbed to 811 after 30 new fatalities were registered in a daily count.

Professor Nazrul Islam, a member of the national technical advisory committee to tackle the outbreak, believes the infection curve of the country will rise further in the next week.

He expressed frustration over sample collection outside the most affected areas. “Moreover, we can’t calculate properly the sample collection which should be done uniformly,” he told bdnews24.com on Friday.

“Now the nature of the virus and our efforts to prevent infection appear conflicting to me. Let’s see who win – the virus or we.”

Since the detection of the first case on Mar 8, Bangladesh has conducted coronavirus tests on total 372,065 samples.

As many as 14,088 samples were tested at 50 authorised labs across the country in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

Globally, over 6.68 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 392,000 have died until 10:30pm on Friday, the Johns Hopkins University data showed.

The US tops the list of affected countries with nearly 1.9 million cases and more than 108,000 deaths. Brazil, Russia and the UK are behind the US on the list.

In South Asia, India has the highest number of cases – over 233,000. It is seventh among the worst-hit countries globally. Pakistan is on No. 17 with nearly 90,000 infections.

Bhutan is in the best position in the region, recording only 48 patients.

Sri Lanka has 1,800 cases, the Maldives 1,872, Nepal 2,912, and Afghanistan 18,969.