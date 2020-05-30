COVID-19 patient dies a day after taking plasma therapy in Bangladesh

The 63-year-old passed away while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the port city’s General Hospital around 11am on Saturday, senior consultant of the hospital Dr Abdur Rob said.

“The victim, a resident of Kattoli area, has been suffering from diabetes. The person got admitted to the hospital after being infected with the virus on May 24 and underwent plasma therapy on Friday.”

In plasma therapy, blood plasma from the recovered patients is transfused into current patients with the hope the freshly-made antibodies it contains will help fight the virus. Bangladesh has recently begun trialling the therapy.