Japan bans entry of visitors from Bangladesh, 10 other countries

Foreigners who have stayed in Afghanistan, Argentina, Bangladesh, El Salvador, Ghana, Guinea, India, Kyrgyz, Pakistan, South Africa, Tajikistan within two weeks of their arrival at the island nation will be denied entry, according to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The restrictions will come into effect from May 27.

The latest additions take the total number of countries covered by the travel ban to 111, including China, South Korea, the United States and all of Europe.

Foreigners who have Chinese passports issued in Hubei Province or Zhejiang Province of China and those who were on the virus-hit cruise ship Westerdam that departed from Hong Kong, will also fall under the restrictions