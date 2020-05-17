Italy rolling back lockdown, Conte says they are taking ‘calculated risk’

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 May 2020 02:32 AM BdST Updated: 17 May 2020 02:32 AM BdST

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday Italy was taking a calculated risk in rolling back lockdown measures from next week as the daily death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic fell to its lowest since March 9.

"We're facing a calculated risk, knowing that the epidemiological curve could rise again," Conte said in press conference to detail measures taken by the Rome to restart most economic activities and lift restrictions on people's movements.

With shops allowed to open from Monday, Conte said movement between European Union countries would be allowed from June 3, without a quarantine period for those entering Italy.

Gyms, swimming pools, sports centres will reopen on May 25, while theatres and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June 15.

