Coronavirus kills more than 300,000 people worldwide, mental illness pandemic warned

More than 4.4 million cases have been recorded on Friday while the body count surged to 300,315, according to the university’s count.

Following the surging deaths and infections, the United Nations says a mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty and anxiety by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study by the Pasteur Institute said only 4.4 percent of the French population - or 2.8 million people - have been infected, much higher than the official count but way too low to achieve so-called herd immunity.

Russia on Thursday reported 9,974 new confirmed cases, its lowest daily rise in nearly two weeks, bringing its nationwide tally to 252,245.

China said it will step up testing to prevent a rebound of the epidemic that has killed more than 4,600 in its mainland territories.

South Korean health authorities said they would revise their practice of publicising travel routes of coronavirus patients due to fears of backlash against clubgoers and discrimination against members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

India is aggressively pushing a state-backed contact tracing app, raising fears that it is on its way to Chinese-style methods of high tech social control.

Health groups have asked India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir so it can be distributed more fairly to patients worldwide, particularly in poorer nations.