BSMMU seeks Gonoshasthaya COVID-19 testing kits for trial

Published: 13 May 2020 01:09 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2020 01:09 AM BdST

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medial University or BSMMU has written to the Gonoshasthaya Kendra for samples of its coronavirus testing kits for trial.

Gonoshasthaya Trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury said they received the letter on Tuesday.

They would send 200 sample testing kits to the medical university on Wednesday.

"We’ve finally received the letter after delays. We are happy,” Zafrullah said.

Gonoshasthaya will have to deposit Tk 435,000 for the trial, according to him.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration permitted Gonoshasthaya to run trials of its testing kits by the end of April amid debates over the use of rapid tests.

Zafrullah had earlier accused the DGDA of time-wasting in approving the kits.

