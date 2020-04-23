Coronavirus death in California came weeks before first known US death

Thomas Fuller and Mike Baker, The New York Times

Published: 23 Apr 2020 02:30 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 02:30 AM BdST

Officials in Santa Clara County, California, announced late Tuesday that two residents there died of the coronavirus in early and mid-February, making them the earliest known victims of the pandemic in the United States.

The new information may shift the timeline of the virus’s spread through the country weeks earlier than previously believed.

The first report of a coronavirus-related death in the United States came Feb. 29 in the Seattle area, although officials there later discovered that two people who had died Feb. 26 also had the virus.

But Santa Clara County officials said that autopsies of two people who died at their homes Feb. 6 and Feb. 17 showed that the individuals were infected with the virus. The presence of the disease COVID-19 was determined by tissue samples and was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county health officials said in a statement.

“Each one of those deaths is probably the tip of an iceberg of unknown size,” said Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s chief medical officer.

Cody said the individuals who died in February did not have any known travel histories that would have exposed them to the virus, which first appeared in China. They are presumed to have contracted the virus in the community, she said.

The newly reported deaths suggest that the coronavirus may have been spreading in California much earlier than was previously known, said Dr. Jeffrey V. Smith, the Santa Clara county executive and a medical doctor.

It was unclear early Wednesday why it had taken so long to identify the February deaths as caused by the coronavirus.

Much debate has centred on the question of when the virus arrived in the United States and how early it began to spread among people. Problems and delays slowed the availability of widespread testing for the virus, which has killed more than 40,000 people nationwide.

In January, authorities identified a series of coronavirus cases from travellers abroad, but they did not identify any community spread of the virus for several weeks.

The federal government had strict rules on who qualified for coronavirus testing, and test kits developed by the CDC — that public health labs began receiving Feb. 7 — turned out to be faulty.

 

©2020 The New York Times Company

