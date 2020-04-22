UK to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University on Thursday

Announcing the government would make £20 million available for the project based at Oxford University - as well as £22.5m for another scheme at Imperial College in London - Hancock told journalists the UK was helping to lead the global search for a vaccine.

Some experts have said a vaccine is the only realistic way of combating the disease.

Scientists behind the Oxford project have said they hope to have a vaccine ready by September and that they are "80 percent" confident of success.

Deaths in the UK - excluding Northern Ireland - rose by 852 on Tuesday.

As many as 17,366 people have been killed by the disease, although hospitalisations have dropped and the infection rate is steady.