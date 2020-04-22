UK to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University on Thursday

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Apr 2020 02:51 AM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 02:51 AM BdST

Coronavirus vaccine trials on humans will begin on Thursday in the UK, health minister Matt Hancock told a news briefing on Tuesday as the country's death rate climbed again.

Announcing the government would make £20 million available for the project based at Oxford University - as well as £22.5m for another scheme at Imperial College in London - Hancock told journalists the UK was helping to lead the global search for a vaccine.

Some experts have said a vaccine is the only realistic way of combating the disease.

Scientists behind the Oxford project have said they hope to have a vaccine ready by September and that they are "80 percent" confident of success.

Deaths in the UK - excluding Northern Ireland - rose by 852 on Tuesday.

As many as 17,366 people have been killed by the disease, although hospitalisations have dropped and the infection rate is steady.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump compares a swab for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing with regular cotton swabs during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 19, 2020. Reuters

US approves in-home COVID-19 test

Virus deaths jump to 110

With schools closed and people told to stay indoors amid the coronavirus crisis, housebound children in Dhaka are spending their days watching the world outside through windows. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Virus shutdown may linger

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. Reuters

Lifting of lockdowns must be gradual: WHO

Warehouse workers prepare boxes to be shipped to Westchester Medical Center at the Afya Warehouse, a non-profit medical supply recovery organisation, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yonkers, New York, US March 25, 2020. Reuters

US county sues WHO over pandemic response

Dr Bruce K Lowell, an internist, teleconferences with a patient at his office in Great Neck, NY, April 16, 2020. The New York Times

Pandemic’s hidden victims are not dying from virus

Virus death toll tops 100

FILE -- Migrant workers wearing protective face masks walk outside their living quarters in Singapore, April 8, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Migrants have proved a major blind spot in the coronavirus pandemic, exposing the starkly different experiences of rich expatriates and poorer ones in a city-state where 40 percent of residents are foreign born. (Ore Huiying/The New York Times)

Singapore had control, until cases doubled

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.