Germany approves trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Apr 2020 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 07:22 PM BdST

Germany gave the green light for human trials of potential coronavirus vaccines developed by German biotech company BioNTech, which is racing teams in Germany, the US and China to develop an agent that will stop the pandemic.

The trial, only the fourth worldwide of a vaccine targeting the virus, will be initially conducted on 200 healthy people, with more subjects, including some at higher risk from the disease, to be included in a second stage, German vaccines regulator the Paul Ehrlich Institut said on Wednesday.

BioNTech said it was developing four vaccine candidates under a programme named BNT162 with its partner, pharma giant Pfizer.

Tests of the vaccine were also planned in the United States, once regulatory approval for testing on humans had been secured there.

BioNTech, which awarded the rights in China to BNT162 to Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical under a March collaboration deal, is competing with Germany's CureVac and US biotech firm Moderna in the race to develop messenger-RNA vaccines.

These molecules act as recipes that instruct human cells to produce antigen proteins, which allow the immune system to develop an arsenal against future coronavirus infections.

Moderna started testing its experimental vaccine on humans in March.

Two different experimental coronavirus vaccines were approved for human tests by China last week. A unit of Sinovac Biotech and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products are developing these compounds.

In March, China gave the green-light for another clinical trial for a vaccine candidate developed by the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and biotech firm CanSino Bio.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A commuter rides a bicycle wearing a protective suit amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka on April 20. REUTERS

Bangladesh to extend shutdown to May 5

Bangladesh General Students' Council formed a human-chain in front of the National Press Club on Friday demanding that the maximum age for entering government jobs be raised to 35.

Govt to reconsider age limit for jobs

10 more virus deaths

US President Donald Trump stops a reporter from asking Dr Anthony Fauci a question about use of the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the disease caused by the new coronavirus near the end of the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 5, 2020. Reuters

Trump-touted drug shows ‘no benefit, possible harm’

Workers are pictured at the Boeing Renton Factory as commercial airplane production resumes following a suspension of operations last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Renton, Washington, US April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond 

Coronavirus infections may not be uncommon

A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

India struggles in race to build ventilators

A boy carries coal at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS

Indian farm worker’s death spurs child labour probe

US President Donald Trump compares a swab for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing with regular cotton swabs during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 19, 2020. Reuters

US approves in-home COVID-19 test

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.