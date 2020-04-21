FDA approves first in-home test for coronavirus in US

>>Katie Thomas, The New York Times

Published: 21 Apr 2020 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 10:23 PM BdST

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it had granted emergency approval to the first in-home test for COVID-19, a nasal swab kit that will be sold by LabCorp.

The agency said that LabCorp had submitted data showing the home test is as safe and accurate as a sample collection at a doctor’s office, hospital or other testing site.

“With this action, there is now a convenient and reliable option for patient sample collection from the comfort and safety of their home,” Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, the FDA commissioner, said in a statement.

Patients will swab their own nose using a testing kit sent by the company and will mail it in an insulated package back to the company. The test, called the Pixel, will be available to consumers in most states, with a doctor’s order, the agency said.

LabCorp said that it would first make the tests available to health care workers and emergency workers who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or be symptomatic, and that it would be making the self-collection kits available to consumers “in the coming weeks.” The company also noted that because the tests are done by consumers in their own home, it would cut down on the demand for masks and other protective equipment that is usually needed to collect testing specimens.

The company said the test will cost $119.

As the virus spread in the United States, several companies rushed unauthorised home kits to the market, even though the FDA had said it had not evaluated whether they worked properly.

Many of those companies then suspended their marketing of the kits. But one company, Vault, which normally sells testosterone to men, began advertising a COVID-19 kit using saliva April 14. The FDA has not approved that company to sell a testing kit, and a notice on Vault’s website said the tests are currently unavailable until at least Wednesday.

 

©2020 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump compares a swab for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing with regular cotton swabs during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 19, 2020. Reuters

US approves in-home COVID-19 test

Virus deaths jump to 110

With schools closed and people told to stay indoors amid the coronavirus crisis, housebound children in Dhaka are spending their days watching the world outside through windows. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Virus shutdown may linger

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. Reuters

Lifting of lockdowns must be gradual: WHO

Warehouse workers prepare boxes to be shipped to Westchester Medical Center at the Afya Warehouse, a non-profit medical supply recovery organisation, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yonkers, New York, US March 25, 2020. Reuters

US county sues WHO over pandemic response

Dr Bruce K Lowell, an internist, teleconferences with a patient at his office in Great Neck, NY, April 16, 2020. The New York Times

Pandemic’s hidden victims are not dying from virus

Virus death toll tops 100

FILE -- Migrant workers wearing protective face masks walk outside their living quarters in Singapore, April 8, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Migrants have proved a major blind spot in the coronavirus pandemic, exposing the starkly different experiences of rich expatriates and poorer ones in a city-state where 40 percent of residents are foreign born. (Ore Huiying/The New York Times)

Singapore had control, until cases doubled

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.