US coronavirus deaths top 20,000, highest in world exceeding Italy

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Apr 2020 10:40 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 11:12 PM BdST

US deaths due to the coronavirus surpassed 20,000 on Saturday, the highest reported number in the world, according to a Reuters tally, although there are signs the pandemic might be nearing a peak.
Related Stories

Italy has the second most reported deaths at 19,468 and Spain is in third place with 16,353. The United States has five times the population of Italy and nearly seven times the population of Spain.

The United States has seen its highest death tolls to date in the epidemic with roughly 2,000 deaths a day reported for the last four days in a row.

Public health experts have warned that the US death toll could spike to 200,000 over the summer if unprecedented stay-at-home orders that have closed businesses and kept most Americans indoors are lifted after 30 days.

The stay-at-home orders imposed in recent weeks across 42 of the 50 states have taken a huge toll on American commerce, with some economists forecasting job losses of up to 20 million by month's end, raising questions about how long business closures and travel restrictions can be sustained.

Globally, there have been more than 1.6 million confirmed cases, with the death toll surpassing 106,000.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A doctor walks outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 10, 2020. Reuters

US COVID-19 cases surpass half a million

Police asking people through loudspeakers to offer prayers at home on Shab-e-Barat in Dhaka's High Court Shrine on Thursday to avoid coronavirus infection amid an outbreak. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Stay home from 6pm to 6am

Flights ban extended to Apr 30

People showing NID card to buy subsidised rice at Tk 10 per kg in Dhaka. Each customer can buy up to 5kg of rice once a week. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Rice thieves to face criminal charges

Narayanganj civil surgeon infected with virus

Tran Wills, owner of Base Coat Nail Salon, at the salon in Denver, Apr 9, 2020. Small-business owners like Wills around the country are racing to secure their portion of the Paycheck Protection Programme, a $349 billion relief programme that Congress authorised to help them survive the pandemic and keep their employees on the payroll. The New York Times

Keep workers on, or lay them off?

Govt making list of truant officials

Bangladesh reports 3 more virus deaths

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.