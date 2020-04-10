Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.6 million, death toll crosses 100,000

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases.

Country/Territory Total Cases Total Deaths

1,610,181 100,035

United States 483,603 17,876

Spain 157,022 15,843

Italy 147,577 18,849

Germany 113,525 2,607

France 86,334 12,210

Mainland China 81,907 3,336

Iran 68,192 4,232

United Kingdom 65,077 8,958

Turkey 47,029 1,006

Belgium 26,667 3,019

Switzerland 24,308 963

Netherlands 23,097 2,511

Canada 20,765 509

Brazil 18,176 957

Portugal 15,472 435

Austria 13,337 319

Russia 11,917 94

South Korea 10,450 208

Israel 10,095 92

Sweden 9,685 870

India 6,761 206

Japan 6,715 123

Ireland 6,574 263

Norway 6,244 108

Australia 6,203 53

Chile 5,972 57

Denmark 5,819 247

Poland 5,955 181

Czech Republic 5,589 113

Romania 5,467 265

Peru 5,256 138

Ecuador 4,965 272

Pakistan 4,601 66

Malaysia 4,346 70

Philippines 4,195 221

Saudi Arabia 3,651 47

Indonesia 3,512 306

Mexico 3,441 194

Luxembourg 3,115 52

United Arab Emirates 2,990 14

Serbia 2,867 66

Finland 2,769 48

Panama 2,752 66

Qatar 2,512 6

Thailand 2,473 33

Dominican Republic 2,349 118

Colombia 2,223 69

Ukraine 2,203 69

South Africa 2,001 24

Belarus 1,981 19

Greece 1,955 86

Singapore 1,910 7

Argentina 1,894 79

Egypt 1,699 118

Iceland 1,675 6

Algeria 1,666 235

Croatia 1,495 21

Morocco 1,431 105

Moldova 1,289 29

Estonia 1,285 24

New Zealand 1,283 2

Iraq 1,232 69

Hungary 1,190 77

Slovenia 1,160 45

Lithuania 999 22

Kuwait 993 1

Hong Kong 990 4

Armenia 937 12

Azerbaijan 926 9

Bahrain 913 6

Bosnia 899 36

Cameroon 803 12

Kazakhstan 802 9

North Macedonia 711 39

Slovakia 701 2

Tunisia 643 25

Bulgaria 624 24

Uzbekistan 624 3

Latvia 612 3

Lebanon 609 20

Andorra 601 26

Cyprus 564 11

Costa Rica 539 3

Afghanistan 521 15

Cuba 515 15

Oman 484 3

Uruguay 473 7

Ivory Coast 444 3

Burkina Faso 443 24

Bangladesh 424 27

Albania 416 23

Niger 410 11

Honduras 382 23

Taiwan 382 6

Ghana 378 6

Jordan 372 7

Réunion 362 0

Channel Islands 361 8

Malta 350 2

San Marino 333 34

Mauritius 314 9

Kyrgyzstan 298 5

Nigeria 288 11

Bolivia 268 19

Palestinian territories 266 2

Senegal 265 2

Vietnam 257 0

Montenegro 255 2

Georgia 230 3

Kosovo 227 7

Democratic Republic of the Congo 215 20

Guinea 194 0

Mayotte 191 2

Sri Lanka 190 7

Isle of Man 190 1

Kenya 189 7

Faroe Islands 184 0

Venezuela 171 9

Martinique 154 6

Djibouti 150 1

Guadeloupe 143 8

Brunei 136 1

Paraguay 129 6

Guatemala 126 3

Gibraltar 123 0

Cambodia 118 0

El Salvador 117 6

Rwanda 113 0

Trinidad and Tobago 109 8

Madagascar 102 2

Mali 87 12

Monaco 84 1

French Guiana 83 0

Aruba 82 0

Liechtenstein 78 1

Togo 76 3

Barbados 66 4

Ethiopia 65 2

Jamaica 63 4

Republic of the Congo 60 5

Uganda 53 0

French Polynesia 51 0

Bermuda 48 4

Cayman Islands 45 1

Macau 45 0

Gabon 44 1

Bahamas 41 8

Zambia 40 2

Puerto Rico 39 2

Guyana 37 6

Guinea-Bissau 36 1

Eritrea 33 0

Tanzania 32 3

Saint Martin 32 2

Guam 32 1

Liberia 31 4

Haiti 30 2

Benin 30 1

Myanmar 27 3

Libya 24 1

Angola 19 2

Antigua and Barbuda 19 2

Syria 19 2

Maldives 19 0

Equatorial Guinea 18 0

New Caledonia 18 0

Mozambique 17 0

U.S. Virgin Islands 17 0

Dominica 16 0

Fiji 16 0

Laos 16 0

Mongolia 16 0

Namibia 16 0

Sudan 15 2

Curaçao 14 1

Saint Lucia 14 0

Botswana 13 1

Somalia 12 1

Eswatini 12 0

Grenada 12 0

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 0

Zimbabwe 11 3

Chad 11 0

Greenland 11 0

Saint Kitts and Nevis 11 0

Seychelles 11 0

Belize 10 1

Suriname 10 1

Central African Republic 10 0

Malawi 9 1

Montserrat 9 0

Nepal 9 0

Turks and Caicos 8 1

Vatican City 8 0

Cape Verde 7 1

Mauritania 7 1

Nicaragua 7 1

Sierra Leone 7 0

Saint-Barthélemy 6 0

Bhutan 5 0

Falkland Islands 5 0

Gambia 4 1

Western Sahara 4 0

Anguilla 3 0

British Virgin Islands 3 0

Burundi 3 0

South Sudan 3 0

Papua New Guinea 2 0

Timor-Leste 2 0

Caribbean Netherlands 2 0

N. Cyprus 1 0

Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 0

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 14:59 GMT.