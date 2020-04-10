Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.6 million, death toll crosses 100,000

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Apr 2020 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 11:54 PM BdST

More than 1.6 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 100,035 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases.

Country/Territory               Total Cases    Total Deaths

                                           1,610,181      100,035

United States                       483,603        17,876

 Spain                               157,022        15,843

 Italy                               147,577        18,849

 Germany                             113,525        2,607

 France                              86,334         12,210

 Mainland China                      81,907         3,336

 Iran                                68,192         4,232

 United Kingdom                      65,077         8,958

 Turkey                              47,029         1,006

 Belgium                             26,667         3,019

 Switzerland                         24,308         963

 Netherlands                         23,097         2,511

 Canada                              20,765         509

 Brazil                              18,176         957

 Portugal                            15,472         435

 Austria                             13,337         319

 Russia                              11,917         94

 South Korea                         10,450         208

 Israel                              10,095         92

 Sweden                              9,685          870

 India                               6,761          206

 Japan                               6,715          123

 Ireland                             6,574          263

 Norway                              6,244          108

 Australia                           6,203          53

 Chile                               5,972          57

 Denmark                             5,819          247

 Poland                              5,955          181

 Czech Republic                      5,589          113

 Romania                             5,467          265

 Peru                                5,256          138

 Ecuador                             4,965          272

 Pakistan                            4,601          66

 Malaysia                            4,346          70

 Philippines                         4,195          221

 Saudi Arabia                        3,651          47

 Indonesia                           3,512          306

 Mexico                              3,441          194

 Luxembourg                          3,115          52

 United Arab Emirates                2,990          14

 Serbia                              2,867          66

 Finland                             2,769          48

 Panama                              2,752          66

 Qatar                               2,512          6

 Thailand                            2,473          33

 Dominican Republic                  2,349          118

 Colombia                            2,223          69

 Ukraine                             2,203          69

 South Africa                        2,001          24

 Belarus                             1,981          19

 Greece                              1,955          86

 Singapore                           1,910          7

 Argentina                           1,894          79

 Egypt                               1,699          118

 Iceland                             1,675          6

 Algeria                             1,666          235

 Croatia                             1,495          21

 Morocco                             1,431          105

 Moldova                             1,289          29

 Estonia                             1,285          24

 New Zealand                         1,283          2

 Iraq                                1,232          69

 Hungary                             1,190          77

 Slovenia                            1,160          45

 Lithuania                           999            22

 Kuwait                              993            1

 Hong Kong                           990            4

 Armenia                             937            12

 Azerbaijan                          926            9

 Bahrain                             913            6

 Bosnia                              899            36

 Cameroon                            803            12

 Kazakhstan                          802            9

 North Macedonia                     711            39

 Slovakia                            701            2

 Tunisia                             643            25

 Bulgaria                            624            24

 Uzbekistan                          624            3

 Latvia                              612            3

 Lebanon                             609            20

 Andorra                             601            26

 Cyprus                              564            11

 Costa Rica                          539            3

 Afghanistan                         521            15

 Cuba                                515            15

 Oman                                484            3

 Uruguay                             473            7

 Ivory Coast                         444            3

 Burkina Faso                        443            24

 Bangladesh                          424            27

 Albania                             416            23

 Niger                               410            11

 Honduras                            382            23

 Taiwan                              382            6

 Ghana                               378            6

 Jordan                              372            7

 Réunion                             362            0

 Channel Islands                     361            8

 Malta                               350            2

 San Marino                          333            34

 Mauritius                           314            9

 Kyrgyzstan                          298            5

 Nigeria                             288            11

 Bolivia                             268            19

 Palestinian territories             266            2

 Senegal                             265            2

 Vietnam                             257            0

 Montenegro                          255            2

 Georgia                             230            3

 Kosovo                              227            7

 Democratic Republic of the Congo    215            20

 Guinea                              194            0

 Mayotte                             191            2

 Sri Lanka                           190            7

 Isle of Man                         190            1

 Kenya                               189            7

 Faroe Islands                       184            0

 Venezuela                           171            9

 Martinique                          154            6

 Djibouti                            150            1

 Guadeloupe                          143            8

 Brunei                              136            1

 Paraguay                            129            6

 Guatemala                           126            3

 Gibraltar                           123            0

 Cambodia                            118            0

 El Salvador                         117            6

 Rwanda                              113            0

 Trinidad and Tobago                 109            8

 Madagascar                          102            2

 Mali                                87             12

 Monaco                              84             1

 French Guiana                       83             0

 Aruba                               82             0

 Liechtenstein                       78             1

 Togo                                76             3

 Barbados                            66             4

 Ethiopia                            65             2

 Jamaica                             63             4

 Republic of the Congo               60             5

 Uganda                              53             0

 French Polynesia                    51             0

 Bermuda                             48             4

 Cayman Islands                      45             1

 Macau                               45             0

 Gabon                               44             1

 Bahamas                             41             8

 Zambia                              40             2

 Puerto Rico                         39             2

 Guyana                              37             6

 Guinea-Bissau                       36             1

 Eritrea                             33             0

 Tanzania                            32             3

 Saint Martin                        32             2

 Guam                                32             1

 Liberia                             31             4

 Haiti                               30             2

 Benin                               30             1

 Myanmar                             27             3

 Libya                               24             1

 Angola                              19             2

 Antigua and Barbuda                 19             2

 Syria                               19             2

 Maldives                            19             0

 Equatorial Guinea                   18             0

 New Caledonia                       18             0

 Mozambique                          17             0

 U.S. Virgin Islands                 17             0

 Dominica                            16             0

 Fiji                                16             0

 Laos                                16             0

 Mongolia                            16             0

 Namibia                             16             0

 Sudan                               15             2

 Curaçao                             14             1

 Saint Lucia                         14             0

 Botswana                            13             1

 Somalia                             12             1

 Eswatini                            12             0

 Grenada                             12             0

 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines    12             0

 Zimbabwe                            11             3

 Chad                                11             0

 Greenland                           11             0

 Saint Kitts and Nevis               11             0

 Seychelles                          11             0

 Belize                              10             1

 Suriname                            10             1

 Central African Republic            10             0

 Malawi                              9              1

 Montserrat                          9              0

 Nepal                               9              0

 Turks and Caicos                    8              1

 Vatican City                        8              0

 Cape Verde                          7              1

 Mauritania                          7              1

 Nicaragua                           7              1

 Sierra Leone                        7              0

 Saint-Barthélemy                    6              0

 Bhutan                              5              0

 Falkland Islands                    5              0

 Gambia                              4              1

 Western Sahara                      4              0

 Anguilla                            3              0

 British Virgin Islands              3              0

 Burundi                             3              0

 South Sudan                         3              0

 Papua New Guinea                    2              0

 Timor-Leste                         2              0

 Caribbean Netherlands               2              0

 N. Cyprus                           1              0

 Saint Pierre and Miquelon           1              0

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 14:59 GMT.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Don’t venture out after 6pm 

File Photo

Bangladesh reports 6 more virus deaths

14% of low income people don’t have food: BRAC

Health workers in protective suits work in a tent erected to test for coronavirus at a clinic, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 23, 2020. REUTERS

12 Bangladeshis among Malaysia’s COVID-19 cases

A view of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. REUTERS

India struggles to curb coronavirus

Shantell Hernandez, an undocumented transgender woman from Honduras, poses for a portrait in her room at a homestay with the couple hosting her during Governor Jay Inslee’s a

Coronavirus leaves trans people in limbo

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, US, April 9, 2020. Reuters

US coronavirus deaths top 16,400

A street in central Shanghai on Feb 8, 2020. Economists are increasingly recommending that the Chinese government hand out vouchers to stimulate consumption. The New York Times

China holds back as world spends on virus bailouts

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.