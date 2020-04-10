Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.6 million, death toll crosses 100,000

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases.
Country/Territory Total Cases Total Deaths
1,610,181 100,035
United States 483,603 17,876
Spain 157,022 15,843
Italy 147,577 18,849
Germany 113,525 2,607
France 86,334 12,210
Mainland China 81,907 3,336
Iran 68,192 4,232
United Kingdom 65,077 8,958
Turkey 47,029 1,006
Belgium 26,667 3,019
Switzerland 24,308 963
Netherlands 23,097 2,511
Canada 20,765 509
Brazil 18,176 957
Portugal 15,472 435
Austria 13,337 319
Russia 11,917 94
South Korea 10,450 208
Israel 10,095 92
Sweden 9,685 870
India 6,761 206
Japan 6,715 123
Ireland 6,574 263
Norway 6,244 108
Australia 6,203 53
Chile 5,972 57
Denmark 5,819 247
Poland 5,955 181
Czech Republic 5,589 113
Romania 5,467 265
Peru 5,256 138
Ecuador 4,965 272
Pakistan 4,601 66
Malaysia 4,346 70
Philippines 4,195 221
Saudi Arabia 3,651 47
Indonesia 3,512 306
Mexico 3,441 194
Luxembourg 3,115 52
United Arab Emirates 2,990 14
Serbia 2,867 66
Finland 2,769 48
Panama 2,752 66
Qatar 2,512 6
Thailand 2,473 33
Dominican Republic 2,349 118
Colombia 2,223 69
Ukraine 2,203 69
South Africa 2,001 24
Belarus 1,981 19
Greece 1,955 86
Singapore 1,910 7
Argentina 1,894 79
Egypt 1,699 118
Iceland 1,675 6
Algeria 1,666 235
Croatia 1,495 21
Morocco 1,431 105
Moldova 1,289 29
Estonia 1,285 24
New Zealand 1,283 2
Iraq 1,232 69
Hungary 1,190 77
Slovenia 1,160 45
Lithuania 999 22
Kuwait 993 1
Hong Kong 990 4
Armenia 937 12
Azerbaijan 926 9
Bahrain 913 6
Bosnia 899 36
Cameroon 803 12
Kazakhstan 802 9
North Macedonia 711 39
Slovakia 701 2
Tunisia 643 25
Bulgaria 624 24
Uzbekistan 624 3
Latvia 612 3
Lebanon 609 20
Andorra 601 26
Cyprus 564 11
Costa Rica 539 3
Afghanistan 521 15
Cuba 515 15
Oman 484 3
Uruguay 473 7
Ivory Coast 444 3
Burkina Faso 443 24
Bangladesh 424 27
Albania 416 23
Niger 410 11
Honduras 382 23
Taiwan 382 6
Ghana 378 6
Jordan 372 7
Réunion 362 0
Channel Islands 361 8
Malta 350 2
San Marino 333 34
Mauritius 314 9
Kyrgyzstan 298 5
Nigeria 288 11
Bolivia 268 19
Palestinian territories 266 2
Senegal 265 2
Vietnam 257 0
Montenegro 255 2
Georgia 230 3
Kosovo 227 7
Democratic Republic of the Congo 215 20
Guinea 194 0
Mayotte 191 2
Sri Lanka 190 7
Isle of Man 190 1
Kenya 189 7
Faroe Islands 184 0
Venezuela 171 9
Martinique 154 6
Djibouti 150 1
Guadeloupe 143 8
Brunei 136 1
Paraguay 129 6
Guatemala 126 3
Gibraltar 123 0
Cambodia 118 0
El Salvador 117 6
Rwanda 113 0
Trinidad and Tobago 109 8
Madagascar 102 2
Mali 87 12
Monaco 84 1
French Guiana 83 0
Aruba 82 0
Liechtenstein 78 1
Togo 76 3
Barbados 66 4
Ethiopia 65 2
Jamaica 63 4
Republic of the Congo 60 5
Uganda 53 0
French Polynesia 51 0
Bermuda 48 4
Cayman Islands 45 1
Macau 45 0
Gabon 44 1
Bahamas 41 8
Zambia 40 2
Puerto Rico 39 2
Guyana 37 6
Guinea-Bissau 36 1
Eritrea 33 0
Tanzania 32 3
Saint Martin 32 2
Guam 32 1
Liberia 31 4
Haiti 30 2
Benin 30 1
Myanmar 27 3
Libya 24 1
Angola 19 2
Antigua and Barbuda 19 2
Syria 19 2
Maldives 19 0
Equatorial Guinea 18 0
New Caledonia 18 0
Mozambique 17 0
U.S. Virgin Islands 17 0
Dominica 16 0
Fiji 16 0
Laos 16 0
Mongolia 16 0
Namibia 16 0
Sudan 15 2
Curaçao 14 1
Saint Lucia 14 0
Botswana 13 1
Somalia 12 1
Eswatini 12 0
Grenada 12 0
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 0
Zimbabwe 11 3
Chad 11 0
Greenland 11 0
Saint Kitts and Nevis 11 0
Seychelles 11 0
Belize 10 1
Suriname 10 1
Central African Republic 10 0
Malawi 9 1
Montserrat 9 0
Nepal 9 0
Turks and Caicos 8 1
Vatican City 8 0
Cape Verde 7 1
Mauritania 7 1
Nicaragua 7 1
Sierra Leone 7 0
Saint-Barthélemy 6 0
Bhutan 5 0
Falkland Islands 5 0
Gambia 4 1
Western Sahara 4 0
Anguilla 3 0
British Virgin Islands 3 0
Burundi 3 0
South Sudan 3 0
Papua New Guinea 2 0
Timor-Leste 2 0
Caribbean Netherlands 2 0
N. Cyprus 1 0
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 0
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 14:59 GMT.