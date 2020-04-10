US coronavirus deaths top 16,400

   

Published: 10 Apr 2020 03:56 AM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 03:56 AM BdST

US deaths due to coronavirus topped 16,400 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, although there are signs the outbreak might be nearing a peak.

US officials warned Americans to expect alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week, even as there was evidence that the number of new infections was flattening in New York state, the epicentre of the US outbreak.

But Americans must resist the temptation to backslide on social distancing now that signs of progress have emerged in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak, US medical and state officials said on Thursday.

US deaths, the second highest in the world, set new daily records on Tuesday and Wednesday with over 1,900 new deaths reported each day, according to a Reuters tally. US deaths were up over 1,600 on Thursday with several states yet to report their latest figures.

US cases topped 459,000 on Thursday, up 27,000 from the prior day.

Only Italy has more deaths with 18,279 fatalities reported, although it has a much smaller population that the United States. After a marked reduction from previous peaks, new infections have picked up in the past two days, frustrating hopes that the illness was in clear retreat.

The Italian government is planning to extend its lockdown to contain the country's COVID-19 outbreak until May 3, two trade union sources told Reuters on Thursday after meeting ministers.

Spain's prime minister warned on Thursday that nationwide confinement would likely last until May even though he said the worst should soon be over as the death toll slowed from one of the world's most devastating coronavirus' outbreaks. Spain reported 15,238 deaths, the third highest in the world.

Italy imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 9 to slow the spread of the virus and Spain followed on March 14.

New York state required all residents to stay home except for essential businesses on March 20 and now more than 94% of Americans are under similar orders but the United States has resisted a national stay-at-home order.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen in a screen grab from his Twitter video update, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain April 3, 2020. Twitter/Borisjohnson /via REUTERS

Johnson moves out of ICU

FILE -- An ashtray near Grand Central Terminal in New York, Feb. 11, 2015. Experts say if you have ever considered quitting, right now would be a good time to make a determined effort to do so. (Karsten Moran/The New York Times)

Smokers, vapers may be at greater risk

A researcher at the University of Pittsburgh works on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a fingertip-sized patch with dissolvable microscopic needles, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, March 28, 2020. UPMC/Handout via REUTERS

Pfizer sees potential in antiviral treatment

A medical worker looks into a refrigerated truck being used as a morgue during the coronavirus pandemic at the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in New York, April 7, 2020. The world began this week to see small but encouraging signs that concerted efforts to drastically change human behaviour — to suspend daily routines by staying at home — are slowing the insidious spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed tens of thousands and sickened more than a million others across several continents. (Demetrius Freeman/The New York Times)

‘Glimmers of hope’ amid global coronavirus battle

Expats will be flown home if needed: Momen

Bangladesh reports 112 new virus cases

Laura Ng, who has lupus and had to recently call at least five pharmacies before she could find a place to fill her hydroxychloroquine prescription, is photographed in Seattle, Washington, US, Mar 31, 2020. Ng said she is worried about the supply due to interest in the drug as a treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS

7 facts about malaria drug touted by Trump

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud delivers a speech during the Saudi cyber security forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 4, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.