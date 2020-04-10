UK's COVID-19 death toll up 980 in largest rise to date

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Apr 2020 11:35 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 11:35 PM BdST

The UK death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 980 to 8,958, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday, its biggest daily rise to date.

The toll exceeded the deadliest day reported by Italy on March 28, the country worst hit by the coronavirus.

Hancock urged Britons not to leave their homes over the Easter holidays, during which hot weather is expected.

"This Easter will be another test of the nation's resolve," he said at a news conference in Downing Street.

Hancock confirmed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health was improving after leaving a three-night spell of intensive care on Thursday.

Johnson, who is being treated for COVID-19, is now able to take short walks, a Downing Street spokesman said earlier.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Don’t venture out after 6pm 

Artists Howard Smith and Lois Kittson, in New York State, US, November 24, 2016. Howard Smith/Handout via REUTERS

Married for 50 years, separated by coronavirus

File Photo

Bangladesh reports 6 more virus deaths

14% of low income people don’t have food: BRAC

Health workers in protective suits work in a tent erected to test for coronavirus at a clinic, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 23, 2020. REUTERS

12 Bangladeshis among Malaysia’s COVID-19 cases

A view of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. REUTERS

India struggles to curb coronavirus

Shantell Hernandez, an undocumented transgender woman from Honduras, poses for a portrait in her room at a homestay with the couple hosting her during Governor Jay Inslee’s a

Coronavirus leaves trans people in limbo

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, US, April 9, 2020. Reuters

US coronavirus deaths top 16,400

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.