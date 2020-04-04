Saudi authorities lock down several Jeddah neighbourhoods

  Reuters

Published: 04 Apr 2020 07:38 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 07:38 PM BdST

Saudi authorities announced a lockdown and a partial curfew in seven neighbourhoods of the Red Sea city of Jeddah, starting on Saturday, as part of measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said residents in those neighbourhoods could only go out for grocery shopping and medical care, between 6am (0300 GMT) and 3pm.

Entering and exiting the neighbourhoods will be restricted, it added.

