Saudi authorities lock down several Jeddah neighbourhoods

Medical vehicles to be used as field hospital, are seen at the parking of the King Fahad Medical City, amid fear of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 23, 2020. Picture taken March 23, 2020. The Saudi Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Saudi authorities announced a lockdown and a partial curfew in seven neighbourhoods of the Red Sea city of Jeddah, starting on Saturday, as part of measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, the interior ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said residents in those neighbourhoods could only go out for grocery shopping and medical care, between 6am (0300 GMT) and 3pm.
Entering and exiting the neighbourhoods will be restricted, it added.