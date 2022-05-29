Education minister warns against anarchy after clashes at Dhaka University

Speaking to reporters after a sports event at a Chandpur school on Sunday, she alleged “a quarter with vested interests” was trying to destabilise the educational institutions ahead of the parliamentary elections. “People will prevent such attempts.”

“We won’t allow any attempts to create disorder or anarchy at the campuses, because the people of Bangladesh want peace.”

Dipu Moni said the “evil forces that misruled the country once” were trying to raise their heads again when the country was making development strides under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “None of their evil bids will succeed.”

BCL WARNS JCD, FACES CHARGES

Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student affiliate of the ruling party, has said it will not allow activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the BNP’s student front, on the Dhaka University campus.

Chhatra Dal led a march from the High Court area as part of its scheduled programme on Thursday, but the Chhatra League leaders and activists prevented them.

Al-Nahean Khan Joy, president of BCL, said JCD must apologise for its “audacious” remarks about Hasina before entering the campus.

The BCL president, speaking at a rally in protest against the “attack” by JCD, also said they would retaliate if JCD tries to destabilise the campus.

JCD activists marched on the campus and rallied on May 22 after Hasina criticised BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia for her comments on the Padma Bridge.

On May 24, they clashed with BCL activists. Clashes erupted again when the JCD activists tried to enter the campus on May 26.

A BCL leader started a case against 17 JCD leaders and around 40 other unidentified activists over the clashes. A JCD leader on Sunday started another case against 32 leaders and activists of BCL.