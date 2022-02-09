Home > Campus

Prof Nizamuddin Ahmed joins National University as pro-vice chancellor

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Feb 2022 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2022 05:01 PM BdST

Prof Nizamuddin Ahmed has joined the National University, or NU, as the pro-vice chancellor on Wednesday.

The former professor of the Department of Architecture at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology has joined NU for four years, according to the Ministry of Education.

The veteran educationist had previously worked as the vice-chancellor of BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology or BUFT.

