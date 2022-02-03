National University, 7-DU affiliated colleges will hold exams on schedule

The scheduled exams will still follow the previously announced timetable, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Thursday.

Bangladesh saw coronavirus cases soar after the new omicron variant spread across the country in January.

Under the circumstances, the government announced that all educational institutions would be closed from Jan 21 to Feb 6, asking universities to follow the directive.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Dipu Moni shared the government’s decision to extend the closure for two more weeks, as the virus has shown no sign of ebbing.

In 2020, Bangladesh had shut down all education institutes amid the restrictions imposed in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As the situation improved, in person classes resumed in the educational institutes on Sept 12, 2021. SSC and HSC exams were also held.