National University, 7-DU affiliated colleges will hold exams on schedule
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2022 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 11:57 AM BdST
Though the government has extended the shutdown of educational institutions for two more weeks, examinations at National University, the seven colleges affiliated to Dhaka University, Open University, and Islami Arabic University will proceed on schedule.
The scheduled exams will still follow the previously announced timetable, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Thursday.
Bangladesh saw coronavirus cases soar after the new omicron variant spread across the country in January.
Under the circumstances, the government announced that all educational institutions would be closed from Jan 21 to Feb 6, asking universities to follow the directive.
On Wednesday, Education Minister Dipu Moni shared the government’s decision to extend the closure for two more weeks, as the virus has shown no sign of ebbing.
In 2020, Bangladesh had shut down all education institutes amid the restrictions imposed in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.
As the situation improved, in person classes resumed in the educational institutes on Sept 12, 2021. SSC and HSC exams were also held.
- National University, DU-affiliated college exams still on schedule
- US university mistakenly tells 5,500 students they won huge scholarships
- New JnU campus stuck in demarcation wall
- SUST protests to continue until VC resigns
- An ill student failed to attend a BCL event. Then he was tortured
- Calm settles on SUST campus
- Zafar Iqbal convinces SUST protesters to end hunger strike
- No medical support for SUST protesters
- National University, 7-DU affiliated colleges will hold exams on schedule
- Dhaka University expels three BCL activists from hall for torturing sick student
- US university mistakenly tells 5,500 students they won huge scholarships
- Jagannath University was promised a new campus six years ago. It is now trapped in demarcation wall
- Sylhet's Shahjalal University students to continue anti-VC protests
- A Dhaka University student failed to attend a BCL event as he was ill. Then he was forced to stare into a lightbulb
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- They shunned a family for sending daughter to the US for studies. Now they regret it
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Bangladesh records 36 deaths from COVID in a day, 12,193 new cases
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
- An 8-year-old wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- Bangladesh signs deal with Russia’s Glavkosmos to send Bangabandhu-2 satellite to space
- Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia
- Overnight protests after Rajshahi University student dies in truck accident