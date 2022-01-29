Sylhet's Shahjalal University students to continue anti-VC protests
Shahjalal University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2022 01:59 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2022 02:00 AM BdST
Students at Sylhet's Shahjalal University of Science and Technology say they will press ahead with their protests to force Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed to resign.
The students made the announcement at a news conference on the campus on Friday afternoon.
Six students of the physics department including Mohaimanul Bashar Raz, Abdullah Ar Rafi and Safin who was identified with a single name, attended it.
They will organise cultural activities and road paintings as part of the demonstration and have invited Education Minister Dipu Moni to visit the university to discuss their demands and other issues.
At the beginning, Safin thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking care of the medical expenses of those injured in the Jan 16 police attack and those who went on a hunger strike.
"We’re eagerly waiting for the education minister to come to our campus for discussion."
Students had begun protests earlier this month to demand the resignation of Zafrin Ahmed Liza, provost of Shahjalal University’s Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, for misbehaving with students.
Though the provost was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of Farid Uddin after police used batons, tear shells and stun grenades to break up a protest, injuring at least 50 people in the process.
Police charged 200-300 unnamed students in a case last week over the protesters’ clash with law enforcers. Later, the students launched a hunger strike to push for the removal of the VC and the dismissal of the case against protesters.
Seven days later, the hunger strike was broken by popular writer Mohammed Zafar Iqbal, a former professor of the university, and his wife Yasmin Haque who also taught there.
- An ill student failed to attend a BCL event. Then he was tortured
- Calm settles on SUST campus
- Zafar Iqbal convinces SUST protesters to end hunger strike
- No medical support for SUST protesters
- SUST protesters leave VC’s home power-less
- SUST protests may be 'influenced': Dipu Moni
- SUST syndicate polls suspended amid protests
- SUST students to continue protests for VC's resignation
- A Dhaka University student failed to attend a BCL event as he was ill. Then he was forced to stare into a lightbulb
- Calm settles on Shahjalal University campus after protesters end hunger strike
- Zafar Iqbal convinces SUST student protesters to end hunger strike
- Medical support for SUST protesters in hunger strike halted as volunteer interns leave
- Shahjalal University VC Farid apologises for ‘indecent remarks’ on female students of Jahangirnagar
- Protesters besiege, leave Shahjalal University VC’s residence power-less
Most Read
- Police seize 3.5 kg gold at Dhaka airport, arrest Biman guard, passenger
- Biman cabin crew member detained in Saudi Arabia with gold, currency
- Garment factory fire brought under control in Narayanganj
- Chandpur university land acquisition: Dipu Moni refutes graft charges, demands probe
- Bangladesh’s virus death toll rises by 20, the highest daily count since early October
- 10 Pakistan soldiers killed in terror attack
- Murder convict, who used fakes IDs to dodge law enforcers, is arrested in Ctg
- Indian village mourns family who froze to death on US-Canada border
- An extraordinary iceberg is gone, but not forgotten
- Who owns Scotland? The millionaires buying up the Highlands