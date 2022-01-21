Dhaka University suspends in-person classes, keeps dormitories open

The university has kept its residential halls open and will run administrative operations on a limited scale, according to a notice. All offices of the university will remain open from 9 am to 1 pm.

“Students are advised to follow adequate health guidelines. They are requested not to take part in any meeting, assembly or other public gatherings inside the campus,” the university said.

NU POSTPONES ALL EXAMS

The National University suspended all exams, saying a new schedule for the tests will be announced after the COVID-19 situation returns to “normal”.

The new decisions by Dhaka University and the National University come after the government has shut all schools and colleges across the country for two weeks in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus infections have become rampant, which led the government to make the decision, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Friday.

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 10,888 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since Aug 10.