Rabindra University teacher Farhana retains job despite 'forced haircut' scandal
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Nov 2021 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2021 12:40 PM BdST
Rabindra University has suspended Farhana Yeasmin Baten, an associate professor of the Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies Department, from academic activity for three academic years as a ‘punishment’ for forcibly cutting the hair of students.
University students have been demanding the removal or resignation of Farhana and have continued to stage protests, but authorities have not responded to their demands.
An office order on the final decision was posted on the notice board on Sunday.
Farhana has been ordered to refrain from all academic activity, including teaching and taking exams, until the end of all academic activity for students from the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 in the Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies Department, the notice said.
On Sep 26, students alleged that Farhana had forcibly cut the hair of several first-year students.
She left her position as the chairperson of the university's Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies Department, assistant proctor and a member of the proctorial board in the face of student protests. The university administration suspended her temporarily and formed a panel to probe the incident.
The probe panel submitted its report saying it had ‘proof’ the allegations against Farhana to be true. The students also continue their protests demanding she receive a permanent suspension.
On Oct 24, a student protester ‘consumed poison’ in a bid to kill himself, further igniting protests.
Two days later the students halted their protests after ‘assurances’ from university authorities regarding the removal of Farhana Baten from her post.
Meanwhile, a delegation from the University Grant Commission (UGC) went to the university on Oct 27 to investigate the incident.
They spoke to the students, the alleged teacher and officials and also to the probe committee formed by the university.
The final decision on Farahana’s suspension came a month later.
- Rabindra University teacher Farhana retains job
- 'Tribunal' formed to punish DU teacher for plagiarism
- Rabindra University student 'attempts suicide’ in public
- Fire erupts at DU dormitory
- IUB distributes laptops among faculty members
- Students return to DU halls after 1.5 years
- Outbreak prompts Harvard Business School to move classes online
- Rabindra University teacher denies forced haircut claims
- Rabindra University teacher Farhana retains job despite 'forced hair cut' scandal
- 'Tribunal' formed to punish DU teacher for plagiarising PhD thesis
- Rabindra University student attempts suicide as demand for teacher’s removal goes unmet
- Fire erupts at Dhaka University’s Sufia Kamal Hall
- Dhaka University reopens halls for all students after pandemic shutdown
- IUB distributes laptops among 123 faculty members in a sponsored ceremony
Most Read
- Khaleda Zia diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, doctors recommend treatment abroad
- Court defers verdict in murder of BUET student Abrar to Dec 8
- Omicron variant detected in more countries as scientists race to find answers
- Bangladesh puts ports on alert against new COVID variant, experts push for travel ban
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Afridi rattles Tigers after Taijul's seven-for to leave Test in balance
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 205 cases in a day
- S African doctor says patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms