'Tribunal' formed to punish DU teacher for plagiarising PhD thesis
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Oct 2021 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2021 03:53 PM BdST
The syndicate of Dhaka University has formed a 'tribunal' to determine the punishment after finding proof of plagiarism in a PhD thesis by Associate Professor Abul Kalam Lutful Kabir of the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology.
The three-member panel, headed by Prof Rahmat Ullah, dean of the law faculty, was constituted at a syndicate meeting in the university's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate building on Thursday.
A representative of Lutful Kabir and a teacher from the university senate will be the other two members of the panel.
After the meeting, syndicate member Prof Mohammad Humayun Kabir told bdnews24.com: “The committee formed to investigate the allegations of plagiarism in the PhD thesis presented their report at the meeting. There was talk of finding evidence of plagiarism."
"The report said he has done his PhD in an 'unusual process' over a short period of time. After submitting the thesis, he changed it three times. The thesis had 55 percent similarities [with other text] on the first submission, 43 percent the second time and 42 per cent the final time."
"For all these reasons, the investigation committee has brought charges of moral turpitude against him. A special tribunal has been set up at the meeting to make recommendations on punishment. "
Lutful Kabir started his thesis, titled 'Tuberculosis and HIV Co-relation and Co-infection in Bangladesh: An Exploration of Their Impacts on Public Health', in 2014.
His thesis was supervised by Prof Abu Shara Shamsur Rouf while the co-supervisor was Prof ABM Faroque, a senior teacher of the department.
Several members of the syndicate told bdnews24.com that it usually takes three to four years to complete a PhD. But Lutful Kabir completed the work in about one and a half years and submitted it in 2015 without the signature of Prof Faroque.
The thesis was returned by the registrar's office as it did not have the signature of the co-supervisor. Later, the thesis was submitted with the signature of the co-supervisor and in 2015, it was approved by the Academic Council and Syndicate of the University.
However, in a letter sent to Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman, Jonas Nielsen, a professor at Sweden's University of Gothenburg, alleged that his research had been copied by Lutful Kabir.
When the issue was reported in newspapers, an investigation committee was formed in 2020, headed by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof ASM Maqsood Kamal.
The committee looked into the allegations and found evidence of plagiarism against Lutful.
- 'Tribunal' formed to punish DU teacher for plagiarism
- Rabindra University student 'attempts suicide’ in public
- Fire erupts at DU dormitory
- IUB distributes laptops among faculty members
- Students return to DU halls after 1.5 years
- Outbreak prompts Harvard Business School to move classes online
- Rabindra University teacher denies forced haircut claims
- IUB sponsors ‘A Midnight Tempest’
- 'Tribunal' formed to punish DU teacher for plagiarising PhD thesis
- Rabindra University student attempts suicide as demand for teacher’s removal goes unmet
- Fire erupts at Dhaka University’s Sufia Kamal Hall
- Dhaka University reopens halls for all students after pandemic shutdown
- IUB distributes laptops among 123 faculty members in a sponsored ceremony
- Students return to DU dormitories after 1.5 years of COVID shutdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Facebook renames itself Meta
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan gets bail after 3 weeks in jail
- Hasina alerts all to dangers of COVID in winter
- Bangladesh High Court orders judicial probe into anti-Hindu attacks
- Bangladesh vaccinates children with Pfizer. Is one dose effective enough – and safer?
- Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebrations of Pakistan cricket win
- Bangladesh logs 296 new virus cases, death toll rises by 6
- Police recover hanging body of DU student from Dhaka hotel