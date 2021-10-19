Fire at Dhaka University’s Sufia Kamal Hall doused
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Oct 2021 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2021 10:30 PM BdST
Firefighers have put out a fire that erupted at Dhaka University’s Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall.
The fire originated at room No. 806 of the residential hall's Pradeepto block for female students around 9:15 pm on Tuesday, according to Provost Shamim Banu.
The students were evacuated as the fire spread to a number of rooms, she said.
Two units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence have brought the fire under complete control, Dewan Azad, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence, said at 9:45 pm.
There were no casualties in the incident, he added.
The fire originated from an electric short-circuit, according to him.
The Dhaka University halls reopened earlier this month after a closure for one and a half years over the coronavirus pandemic.
