Dhaka University reopens halls for all students after pandemic shutdown

First, second, and third-year students with identity cards and proof of vaccination were allowed in from 8 am on Sunday in the second phase of reopening.

Earlier, in the first phase, honours fourth year and master’s students were let into the halls on a priority basis.

Preparations have been made to welcome back the students with flowers and chocolates like the first phase, said Prof Abdul Bashir, the chairman of the provost standing committee.

“There are handwashing stations at the entrances of every hall and the body temperatures of students are being measured."

All educational institutions were closed from Mar 18 of last year following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. The halls of Dhaka University were vacated as well.

The university's Provost Standing Committee has set up standard operating procedures to guide students amid the pandemic.

The university will conduct in-person classes and examinations for all students from Oct 17.