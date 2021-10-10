Dhaka University reopens halls for all students after pandemic shutdown
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2021 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2021 11:41 AM BdST
Dhaka University has reopened its residential halls for all students after a year-and-a-half of a pandemic induced shutdown.
First, second, and third-year students with identity cards and proof of vaccination were allowed in from 8 am on Sunday in the second phase of reopening.
Preparations have been made to welcome back the students with flowers and chocolates like the first phase, said Prof Abdul Bashir, the chairman of the provost standing committee.
All educational institutions were closed from Mar 18 of last year following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. The halls of Dhaka University were vacated as well.
The university will conduct in-person classes and examinations for all students from Oct 17.
More stories
- IUB distributes laptops among faculty members
- Students return to DU halls after 1.5 years
- Outbreak prompts Harvard Business School to move classes online
- Rabindra University teacher denies forced haircut claims
- IUB sponsors ‘A Midnight Tempest’
- Unis to reopen after Sept 27
- Pandemic closure wrecks higher education dreams
- HC halts 138 appointments by ex-RU VC Sobhan
Recent Stories
- Dhaka University reopens halls for all students after pandemic shutdown
- IUB distributes laptops among 123 faculty members in a sponsored ceremony
- Students return to DU dormitories after 1.5 years of COVID shutdown
- Students vie for admission to Dhaka University after a pandemic year
- Outbreak prompts Harvard Business School to move classes online
- Rabindra University teacher Farhana Yeasmin denies forced haircut allegations
Opinion
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- His sister was brutally raped. He declared war on the crime and designed an app to fight it
- Pressure builds in Bangladesh as global LNG prices lurch to record high
- Harun-ar-Rashid, renowned physicist and science writer, dies at 88
- Battle-hardened Taliban fighters enjoy a day off at amusement park
- Moderna, racing for profits, keeps COVID vaccine out of reach of poor
- Serum Institute sends 1m AstraZeneca doses to Bangladesh as India resumes exports
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- UK recognises Bangladesh vaccine certificate; no quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers
- Bangladesh logs 20 virus deaths, 415 new cases in a day