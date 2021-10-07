IUB distributes laptops among 123 faculty members in a sponsored ceremony
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Oct 2021 03:52 AM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2021 03:52 AM BdST
Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has organised a programme to distribute laptops among its faculty members.
As many 123 of IUB faculty members received the laptops in the first phase of the ceremony hosted by the university’s Office of the Vice-Chancellor and sponsored by Shaheed Khalek and Major Salek Bir Uttam Trust.
Members of the IUB’s Board of Trustees and Vice-Chancellor Dr Tanweer Hasan handed the laptops over to the faculty members in the ceremony on Oct 3.
The Shaheed Khalek and Major Salek Bir Uttam Trust has given the laptops as a gift. A Matin Chowdhury, founder of the Trust, is also the chairman of IUB Board of Trustees.
In the ceremony, Trustee Didar A Hussain expressed his gratitude to the Trust, the chairman and his family for their sacrifice and contributions to the nation during the 1971 Liberation War.
He also mentioned Chowdhury's lifelong multifaceted contributions to the welfare of the country.
Recalling Shaheed Khalek and Major Salek Bir Uttam’s contributions to the nation in the Liberation War, IUB Vice-Chancellor Tanweer said, “We are not only celebrating the laptop distribution ceremony, but we are also celebrating the contributions of the great human beings who sacrificed their lives for our nation.”
He also recalled the role played by Major Salek in the historic “Battle of Salda” during the Liberation War.
The guests observed one minute of silence to honour the two brave hearts.
Trustees Abdul Hai Sarker, Md Tanveer Madar and Javed Hosein, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan and Treasurer Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider also spoke in the ceremony. Trustee and former chairman of IUB Board of Trustees Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury was also present.
