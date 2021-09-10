All quiet at Jahangirnagar University
Mahmud Zaman Ovi,
bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Sep 2021 11:21 AM BdST
Updated: 10 Sep 2021 11:22 AM BdST
Jahangirnagar University, a residential institution, has been closed for one and a half years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nature has bared its autumn beauty after monsoon, but the university has no student to appreciate it.
-
Teashop benches at the transport centre of Jahangirnagar University lie empty amid the coronavirus shutdown.
-
The central library of Jahangirnagar University, which was abuzz with students in normal times, is empty amid the coronavirus shutdown.
-
Students frequented the Shaheed Minar of Jahangirnagar University in the afternoon in normal times, but the place only has some visitors from the outside now.
-
Programmes were held almost every day at Selim Al Deen Muktamancha of Jahangirnagar University in autumn in normal times, but there is no student to organise events for a long time amid the coronavirus shutdown.
-
Birthday celebrations at Saptam Chhayamancha were regularly held in Jahangirnagar University, but the place is in a sorry state amid the long coronavirus shutdown.
-
The Jahangirnagar University streets covered with trees are empty.
-
An eerie silence befalls Jahangirnagar University’s Battala, which was frequented by students in normal times, amid the coronavirus shutdown.
-
Mohuatala outside the New Arts Building of Jahangirnagar University was a huge favourite with students to recite poems or unveil new books. Now the place is strewn with fallen leaves amid the coronavirus shutdown.
-
Jahangirnagar University’s Murad Chattar, one of the favourite spots of students for hangout, is empty amid the coronavirus shutdown. The benches of the teashops there have become rusty.
-
Silence prevails at Jahangirnagar University’s Tarzan Point, one of the popular hangout spots for students , amid the coronavirus shutdown.