Uneasy quiet settles on Dhaka University in pandemic
Mahmud Zaman Ovi,
bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2021 11:45 AM BdSTUpdated: 18 Aug 2021 11:45 AM BdST
With students locked out for nearly one and a half years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the basketball ground of Dhaka University is covered with fallen leaves while grasses have grown long on the playground.
The basketball ground outside Masterda Surya Sen Hall’s cafeteria is covered with fallen leaves and algae in the absence of students for a long time.
The coronavirus crisis has left eerie silence at the VC Square, once crowded by students who would gather to catch a bus after class.
One of the hottest hangouts of students sipping at the tea and savouring Singara, Hakim Chattar is now forlorn.
Stagnant water and fallen leaves have gathered in front of the graffiti of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on a wall next to the library.
It feels like an eternity since the central library closed its doors to the students abruptly.
The cafeteria of Masterda Surya Sen Hall is shuttered.
An eerie silence envelops Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall.
Once occupied by flocks of students, the streets of Dhaka University are eerie now.