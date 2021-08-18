Postponed in-person exams at seven DU-affiliated colleges to begin on Sep 1
Dhaka University Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2021 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2021 11:23 PM BdST
The authorities have decided to begin the postponed exams at seven colleges affiliated with the Dhaka University in person on Sep 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dhaka College Principal IK Selim Ullah Khondaker, the convener of the seven colleges, said the decision came at a meeting of the principals and Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor (education) Professor ASM Maksud Kamal on Wednesday.
Health rules will be followed during the exams, he said.
Several honours second-year and degree examinations were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, according to him.
The new schedule will be announced within a couple of days. “These tests will be wrapped up as soon as possible,” the Dhaka College principal said.
He said the examinations will last for two hours instead of four hours according to a decision taken earlier by the Dhaka University Academic Council.
Students of the colleges who failed in three subjects in the honours first and second years will be promoted conditionally to their next year, Selim Ullah said.
They will have to take their regular exams along with the subjects they failed.
A list of students from the college will be handed over to the university on Sunday to move with their vaccination, Selim Ullah said.
