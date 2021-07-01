Salimullah Muslim Hall at 100
Mahmud Zaman Ovi,
bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2021 09:54 AM BdST
Updated: 01 Jul 2021 10:09 AM BdST
Salimullah Muslim Hall is as old as Dhaka University. The hall has been part of the campus since the university’s inauguration on Jul 1, 1921, during the British rule. The student residence was initially called Muslim Hall, but was later named after Khwaja Salimullah, a major politician of the period.
Dhaka University’s first student residence, Salimullah Hall, was previously named Muslim Hall.
Salimullah Muslim Hall has 180 rooms, 152 of which house students.
An enclosed flower garden takes up the centre of Salimullah Muslim Hall.
Salimullah Muslim Hall, now 100 years old, has a mosque.
The historic Salimullah Muslim Hall has a library for students, called the Shaheed Smriti Library.
The Salimullah Muslim Hall Debating Club is a part of the historic campus residence.
Built during the British rule, Salimullah Muslim Hall still retains the stamp of history.
The shelves for students’ books are gathering dust as Salimullah Muslim Hall is closed due to the pandemic.
Salimullah Muslim Hall is bereft of students on its 100th birthday because of the pandemic.